The Dom Giordano Show : Andy McCarthy & Senator Pat Toomey | April 5

April 5, 2017 11:55 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-MSNBC’s Chris Matthews comes to the defense of Susan Rice.

9:10-Chris Cuomo, “Demonstrably untrue” that Susan Rice was surveilling the Trump team.

9:35-Haddon Heights apologizing to residents who had “no-hate” signs. 

10:00-National Reviews’ Andy McCarthy joined discussing unmasking and former Obama administration official, Susan Rice.

10:10-Colbert gets a Trump supporter in his audience.

10:20-High amount of the gas tax revenue going to the State Police.

10:35-Sharyl Attkisson joined discussing Susan Rice and the results she found on her own computer that was hacked by the Obama administration.

10:50-Divorced couple still committed to a family portrait.

11:00-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Judge Neil Gorsuch nomination, Sanctuary Cities, and the future of healthcare.

11:20-Phillies partnering with UberPool.

11:35-New controversial ad by Pepsi. 

11:50-Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council.

