The Best Way To Spend Your Tax Refund

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you expecting to get a tax refund this year? If you are planning on spending the money, there are some ways to get more bang for your buck.

Stores have been showcasing warm weather clothing since January, but Benjamin Glaser with Deal News says if you’ve been holding off because prices were too high — it’s time to spring into action.

“I know a lot of people have been waiting patiently to pick up some shorts and polo shorts on discount,” Glaser said, “and this is the first month you’re going to see any discounts on those items since they’ve hit stores.”

Thinking of getting away? Consider booking your trip on tax day.

“We’ve seen resorts in the Bahamas cut 50 percent off bookings on tax day,” Glazer said.

So why the big travel bargains?

Because they know some people have just gotten a tax refund and will have some disposable income,” he said.

You can also clean up at thrift stores this time of year.

“This is actually the best month of the year to shop at thrift stores,” Glazer said.

Mark Boyd, president and CEO of Goodwill Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, agrees it’s bargain season.

“April is a great time because that’s when the fresh donations are coming in,” Boyd said. “Every spring people you know clean out their homes, they clean out their closets, they go out buy that new wardrobe. Well, in order to make room for the new wardrobe you’ve gotta get rid of your old stuff.”

The folks at Deal News also say you might want to do your Mother’s Day shopping in April, when you’re more likely to find deals on things like perfume and jewelry.