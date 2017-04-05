Target To Open Scaled-Down Store In Northern Liberties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target has announced plans to open a 47,000 square foot store on Spring Garden Street in Northern Liberties, next door to Yards Brewery, which is currently under construction.

The announcement comes in the midst of a building boom in the already densely packed Northern Liberties neighborhood. Target spokeswoman Kristy Welker says the timing is perfect for a company that’s been building more and more smaller, best-of stores that cater to such places.

“Fresh produce and grab-and-go items,” Welker said. “We also know that there are families with kids, so we’ll make sure we’ve got kids apparel, as well as a selection of toys and sporting goods, men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.”

And she says this might be the first Target in America to be neighbors with a brewery.

“As Target is rolling out to these really dense urban neighborhoods we are fitting into smaller spaces that we typically wouldn’t have a Target store,” Welker said, “so it’s an exciting opportunity for us to reach more and different guests.”

The company plans to open in July of 2018.