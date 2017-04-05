NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Suspect Accused Of Possible Sniper Shooting In NoLibs Charged

April 5, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Northern Liberties, shooting, Sniper

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man authorities allege is behind a possible sniper shooting in Northern Liberties has been arraigned and charged.

Officials say Lawrence Mitchell, 29, is being held on $500,000 bail in connection with the shooting last week that prompted police to temporarily shut down a portion of I-95 and Spring Garden Street during rush hour while they searched for the gunman.

 

Police say a woman associated with Delilah’s gentleman’s club was getting into her car when bullets went flying, only missing her by a few inches.

Authorities say Mitchell is charged with criminal attempt-murder, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

