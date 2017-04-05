Successful Auto Tech Program At CCP Gets Big Boost

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Community College of Philadelphia plans a big expansion of its Automotive Technology Program, thanks to a benefactor who sold the parcel to the school at a bargain basement price.

Expansion is about the only way the college can improve a program that boasts a 100 percent student job placement rate. The two-thirds of an acre parcel was acquired from West Philadelphia entrepreneur Daniel Veloric — and CCP’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Gregory Murphy, says it sits adjacent to the current auto-tech building at 47th and Ludlow Streets.

“We’ve been really hobbled by the building that we have now,” Murphy said. “This building will be about three and a half times the size of that building and so we will be able to double the number of students we have going into this program, but also we’ll be able to do things like alternative fuels and diesel.”

The program currently has 120 students. Construction is expected to begin in early 2018.