FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Shia Labeouf Film Sells 1 Ticket In Uk

April 5, 2017 9:03 PM
Filed Under: Shia LaBeouf

By Lisa Respers France

BURNLEY, England (CNN) –– Will the one person who purchased a ticket to see Shia LaBeouf’s new war movie please step forward?

“Man Down” opened in the UK this weekend, and Variety reported that only one ticket was purchased.

The film screened at a single theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley, England, and according to the cross platform measurement company ComScore, raked in £7, or about $8.70.

“Man Down” was also released on demand at the same time and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray next month.

The film stars LaBeouf as a Marine who searches for his estranged son after returning from a tour of Afghanistan.

It was released in limited theaters stateside in December 2016.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia