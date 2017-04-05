Jerad Eickhoff Gets The Ball As Phils Look To Start 2-0

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will try to start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2011 tonight when they play the Reds again in Cincinnati.

The Phillies opened the 2017 campaign on Monday with a 4-3 win over the Reds. Jeremy Hellickson got the win with Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis each hitting home runs.

Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff will get the start on the mound tonight for the Phillies. He is coming off a 2016 season which saw him go 11-14 with a 3.65 ERA. This will be Eickhoff’s 42nd career Major League start, but his first against the Reds.

Cincinnati will counter on the bump with left-hander Brandon Finnegan, who went 10-11 last season with a 3.98 ERA. Finnegan has made two career starts against the Phillies going 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about the Phillies and what he expects in 2017.