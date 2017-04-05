Passover Pizza: New Triangular Matzo Shape Debuts

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — It’s not your bubbe’s matzo.

The New Jersey-based largest producer of kosher food in North America is breaking tradition in its 129-year history by unveiling its first triangular matzo.

Manischewitz says the shape is part of its Matzo Pizza Kit.

CEO David Sugarman says matzo pizza is a Passover staple for Jewish families because they are not permitted to eat foods made with yeast or leavening.

The company needed a special die to make the new shape from the traditional rectangle. The company says breakage meant it had to replace a cooling conveyor with a new process. Employees now grab the matzo by hand and place it into cartons to cool.

The company says it can produce about 1,500 triangles every 15 minutes.

Get ready for Passover 2017 with our new products!! How excited are you for our Matzo Pizza Kit, Mini Matzo and Matzo S'mores?!? A post shared by Manischewitz (@manischewitzco) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

