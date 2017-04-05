One SEPTA Regional Rail Line Gets Mobile App Ticketing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Key, the contactless fare card, is replacing tokens on subways and buses. Eventually, Regional Rail riders will get the same technology — perhaps next year. Until then, you’re stuck using tickets and passes — unless you ride one particular line.

Carrying no cash but clutching your phone? You can buy a ticket to ride SEPTA to or from Philadelphia International Airport.

“The Mozio app allows you to put your credit card information in, and before you board the Airport Line, you simply activate the ticket.”

SEPTA innovation director Erik Johanson says it has anti-counterfeiting features like pulsing colors and scrolling words.

“They’ll also have the ability to book travel as ground transportation when they book their flight or hotel on search engines such as booking.com, which Mozio powers,” Johanson said.

For the transit agency, it’s a way to reach customers — like NFL Draft visitors — who might otherwise use ride-hailing services or cabs.

Who it won’t help? Anyone who travels on any other Regional Rail line.

“Not at this time for this particular application,” Johanson said.

Mozio is a free app for iPhone. Its trial partnership with SEPTA runs through September.