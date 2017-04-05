News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 5

Chris discussed the latest regarding allegations that Susan Rice unmasked Michael Flynn, a chemical gas attack in Syria and the continued rise of Stephen Colbert’s ratings. He also spoke with author and advice columnist Carol Weston about her book, ‘Speed Of Life.’
6:19 Susan Rice, President Obama’s National Security Adviser, says she played no role in unmasking Michael Flynn or leaking his name to the press.
6:25 The Syrian rebels launched a chemical gas attack against rebels yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: House tour, Angry Mets fan, Allen Iverson, Tony Romo, Normal Lear
7:36 Stephen Colbert’s ratings continue to rise.
7:49 Wharton Study: Men are more aggressive toward’s women since Donald Trump’s election
7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. If you would like to adopt a pet into your family, check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet.
8:20 Chris speaks with author and advice columnist Carol Weston about her book, Speed Of Life.
8:35 What’s Trending: Steph Curry, Kendall Jenner