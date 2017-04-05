News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 5

April 5, 2017 8:46 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, Carol Weston, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, Girl's Life, Kendall Jenner, Norman Lear, Piazza Pet of the Week, Steph Curry, Stephen Colbert, Susan Rice, Syria, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tony Romo, What's Trending

Chris discussed the latest regarding allegations that Susan Rice unmasked Michael Flynn, a chemical gas attack in Syria and the continued rise of Stephen Colbert’s ratings. He also spoke with author and advice columnist Carol Weston about her book, ‘Speed Of Life.’

6:19 Susan Rice, President Obama’s National Security Adviser, says she played no role in unmasking Michael Flynn or leaking his name to the press.

6:25 The Syrian rebels launched a chemical gas attack against rebels yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: House tour, Angry Mets fan, Allen Iverson, Tony Romo, Normal Lear

7:36 Stephen Colbert’s ratings continue to rise.

7:49 Wharton Study: Men are more aggressive toward’s women since Donald Trump’s election

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. If you would like to adopt a pet into your family, check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet.

8:20 Chris speaks with author and advice columnist Carol Weston about her book, Speed Of Life.

8:35 What’s Trending: Steph Curry, Kendall Jenner

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia