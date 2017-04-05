Missing Cat Reunited With New Jersey Family 2-And-A-Half Years Later

WANAQUE, N.J. (CBS) — A cat has been reunited with its family in New Jersey after nearly two-and-a-half years.

NorthJersey.com reports the now 13-year-old brown tabby cat named Jimmy went missing on Sept. 13, 2014.

Jimmy was returned to his family after they saw his picture on the West Milford Animal Shelter Society’s lost cat page.

“When they opened the crate door, I said, ‘Jimmy, is that you, bud?’ and he walked over and head-butted me and smooshed his nose into the dog’s toy,” Susan Zelitsky told NorthJersey.com. “I immediately started to sob. He started to rub up against us, and when I was rubbing his belly he nipped me, which he always did.”

Jimmy was taken in following the March blizzard in the High Crest section of West Milford, which is about ten miles from the Zelitsky family’s home in Wanaque. A picture of the cat was posted on the Lost West Milford Pets Facebook page and went viral as it was shared 600 times.

Zelitsky said she left a comment under the Facebook post after seeing it, which lead to the reunion.

“My younger daughter came home from work and he was laying on my bed, and she said, ‘Who the heck is that?’ ” Zelitsky told NorthJersey.com. “I said go close, and he immediately rolled over for belly rubs, and she cried and cried. My older daughter was a bit skeptical and worried how the kitties would react, but after a few days of Jimmy being up to his old habits, she was all in.”

Jimmy is now home and is doing fine.