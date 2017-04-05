Krispy Kreme Announces Ghirardelli Chocolate-Filled Doughnuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is upping their game with Ghirardelli chocolate-filled deliciousness.
For a limited time only, the doughnut chain will be selling new Mint Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel doughnuts inspired by Ghirardelli’s chocolate squares.
“Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.
Krispy Kreme says the Sea Salt Caramel is filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in decadent chocolate icing, drizzled with both the chocolate and caramel icings and topped with a blend of amber sugar, salt sprinkle, and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips. Both the caramel filling and chocolate icing are made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.
And if that’s not already making your mouth water, how about the Mint Chocolate?
The Mint Chocolate Doughnut features a doughnut filled with White Mint Kreme filling inspired by Ghirardelli Chocolate Mint Squares, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with green colored icing and topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips dusted in powdered sugar. Again, the chocolate icing is made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.
Doughnuts lovers have been sharing their OMGhirardelli moments using #OhSoFancy and #KrispyKreme.