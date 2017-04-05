FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Krispy Kreme Announces Ghirardelli Chocolate-Filled Doughnuts

April 5, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Doughnuts, Krispy Kremes Doughnuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is upping their game with Ghirardelli chocolate-filled deliciousness.

For a limited time only, the doughnut chain will be selling new Mint Chocolate and Sea Salt Caramel doughnuts inspired by Ghirardelli’s chocolate squares.

“Uniting premium chocolate enthusiasts and our beloved doughnut fans, these doughnuts offer an OMG-worthy reward any time of day – whether you’re celebrating life’s everyday moments or in search of a delightful afternoon indulgence,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme says the Sea Salt Caramel is filled with salted caramel filling, dipped in decadent chocolate icing, drizzled with both the chocolate and caramel icings and topped with a blend of amber sugar, salt sprinkle, and Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips. Both the caramel filling and chocolate icing are made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.

salted caramel doughnut 0105 Krispy Kreme Announces Ghirardelli Chocolate Filled Doughnuts

Photo/ Krispy Kremes Doughnuts

And if that’s not already making your mouth water, how about the Mint Chocolate?

The Mint Chocolate Doughnut features a doughnut filled with White Mint Kreme filling inspired by Ghirardelli Chocolate Mint Squares, dipped in chocolate icing, decorated with green colored icing and topped with Ghirardelli mini chocolate chips dusted in powdered sugar. Again, the chocolate icing is made with premium Ghirardelli ingredients.

mint chocolate doughnut 0094 Krispy Kreme Announces Ghirardelli Chocolate Filled Doughnuts

Photo/ Krispy Kremes Doughnuts

Doughnuts lovers have been sharing their OMGhirardelli moments using #OhSoFancy and #KrispyKreme.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia