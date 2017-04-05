“The Late Late Show With James Corden” To Broadcast 3 Episodes From London

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It looks like the host of the “The Late Late Show” James Corden is heading home.

But don’t worry, he won’t be gone long.

Corden is taking a trip home to London this summer. He will shoot three episodes of his show there in June.

Corden isn’t saying much about the broadcasts, only that they will have a British twist.

“To bring ‘The Late Late Show’ to London is a dream come true for me,” said Corden. “I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

Featured guests and additional details will be announced closer to air.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS 3.