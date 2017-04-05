NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” To Broadcast 3 Episodes From London

April 5, 2017 10:50 AM
Filed Under: James Corden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It looks like the host of the “The Late Late Show” James Corden is heading home.

But don’t worry, he won’t be gone long.

Corden is taking a trip home to London this summer. He will shoot three episodes of his show there in June.

 

Corden isn’t saying much about the broadcasts, only that they will have a British twist.

“To bring ‘The Late Late Show’ to London is a dream come true for me,” said Corden. “I’m incredibly proud of the show and we’re going to do our best to make this week in London memorable.”

Featured guests and additional details will be announced closer to air.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS 3.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia