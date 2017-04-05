FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

Habitat For Humanity To Honor Villanova University As ‘Partner Of The Year’

April 5, 2017 8:30 PM By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Habitat for Humanity, Kim Glovas, KYW Newsradio, Villanova University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery County has been helping the less fortunate for nearly 30 years and on Thursday night the organization is honoring a local university which has helped make that happen.

Habitat’s Marianne Lynch says Villanova University students, faculty and staff have been helping Habitat for Humanity make a difference during its entire run.

“Over the course of their involvement with us they have raised more than $200,000,” she said, “and provided 7,000 volunteer hours to our organization.”

But Lynch says that’s only part of the benefit of working with Villanova.

“By being able to use Villanova students to work with us and create a comprehensive marketing plan, and not having to dole out a lot of money for that, they’ve been able to help us create the ability to get the word out about Habitat and really grow the work that we do,” she said.

On Thursday night, Habitat is honoring Villanova University with a Block Party Gala at Normandy Farms, ‘Celebrating the University’s Power to Turn Around the Lives of Others.’

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia