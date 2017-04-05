Habitat For Humanity To Honor Villanova University As ‘Partner Of The Year’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Habitat for Humanity in Montgomery County has been helping the less fortunate for nearly 30 years and on Thursday night the organization is honoring a local university which has helped make that happen.

Habitat’s Marianne Lynch says Villanova University students, faculty and staff have been helping Habitat for Humanity make a difference during its entire run.

“Over the course of their involvement with us they have raised more than $200,000,” she said, “and provided 7,000 volunteer hours to our organization.”

But Lynch says that’s only part of the benefit of working with Villanova.

“By being able to use Villanova students to work with us and create a comprehensive marketing plan, and not having to dole out a lot of money for that, they’ve been able to help us create the ability to get the word out about Habitat and really grow the work that we do,” she said.

On Thursday night, Habitat is honoring Villanova University with a Block Party Gala at Normandy Farms, ‘Celebrating the University’s Power to Turn Around the Lives of Others.’