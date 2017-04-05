Temple Product Could Be One Of First Players Selected In Upcoming NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He may not be a household name, but when the NFL Draft hits Philadelphia later this month, Haason Reddick could be one of the first players selected.

The former Temple University linebacker knows how close he is to making his lifelong dream come true.

“It’s an amazing feeling. It’s something that I’ve worked towards and it’s something that a lot of people don’t get to do,” Reddick said. “You know, I’ve dedicated so much of my life to football, playing it since I was 5 years old. To be able to do it as a pro, as a career, is amazing.”

SI Mock Draft Has Eagles Selecting A Familiar Linebacker

Growing up in Camden, and then playing right across the river with the Owls, Reddick has defied the odds to become a top prospect.

“I have thought about it, you know, just looking at my journey, how far I’ve come, to see where I’m at now,” Reddick explained. “While being a walk-on at Temple and maybe being a first-round pick, that’s amazing, that’s something that you don’t see a lot. The work for me is not done. There’s so much more for me to do.”

FULL NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

What set Reddick apart and caused his draft stock to skyrocket was his NFL combine showing.

His numbers were off the charts, including falling in the 99th percentile in the broad jump.

Roseman On Not Addressing CB: ‘Hard To Put Lipstick On A Pig’

He really wowed with his 4.52 40-yard dash — the fastest among all 58 defensive lineman invited.

“The day to me, it was simple. I had prepared for it. I had put in a lot of hard work for it. I knew what I could do. I knew what type of results I was gonna get,” Reddick said.

Many mock drafts have him being drafted in the top 20 in his own backyard.

Where exactly will he land? Find out on April 27 as Reddick goes from freshman walk-on to likely first-round pick.