Former Flyer Ilkka Sinisalo Dead At 58

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Former Flyer Ilkka Sinisalo died peacefully today at the age of 58.

He spent 9 seasons with the team during the 80s.

“Ilkka was a true friend and loyal member of the Flyers,” said Flyers President Paul Holmgren. “He gave a great deal of his time, effort and talents to the organization in several capacities as a player and long-time scout to bring this franchise success on and off the ice. Most important to all that knew him, he was a great person, a loving husband, father and grandfather. His presence and friendship will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife of over 35 years, Carina, his sons Niklas and Tomas, as well as Tomas’ wife, Maija and their children Peter and Matilda.”

Playing right wing, he helped lead the team to two Stanley Cup final appearances.

“Ilkka was a very good player, a great teammate, but most importantly an outstanding person and a terrific friend to us all,” said Flyers Executive Vice President & General Manager Ron Hextall. “We’ve all had the pleasure to work with him for many years and he will be missed.”

With great sadness, we mourn the passing of #Flyers Alumnus Ilkka Sinisalo → https://t.co/A0U18Bxr0a pic.twitter.com/pmr2yrnNon — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 5, 2017

In 526 games with the Flyers, Sinisalo scored 199 goals and added 209 assists for 408 points, along with 180 PIM.

Since 2004, Sinisalo served as a scout for the Flyers in Europe.