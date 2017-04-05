Fitness Trackers, Helping Or Hampering Your Health?

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I am a big fan of all of those fitness tracking devices that are on the market because I think they make us more competitive and aware of measuring our exercise.

Although, there are problems. For instance, many people have shifted exercise patterns to maximize

those that are easily measured on the devices.

Some people ultimately cheat themselves by artificially inflating numbers. They do things such as

attaching their trackers to mechanical devices like ceiling fans to build up their step count.

But a report in Popular Science raises a more serious concern.

According to the article, “fitness trackers often generate constant feedback that can feed obsessive

responses — the wearer reacting to the emitted beeps and buzzing,” to use their term, “like

Pavlov’s dog.”

Mayo clinic researchers report that adolescents obsessed with exercise also struggle with eating

disorders and say counting steps and calories doesn’t actually help us lose weight; it just makes us

more compulsive.

The devices are meant to be a tool to help—not a barrier to overall health.