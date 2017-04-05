Ed Rendell Makes Endorsement In Philadelphia DA Race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ed Rendell has made an endorsement in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s race.

The former Philadelphia mayor and Pennsylvania governor is backing Democratic candidate Joe Khan.

“Joe is superbly qualified to be our next DA, and his record speaks for itself,” Rendell said in a statement. “He spent six years in the Philadelphia DA’s Office prosecuting violent crime and then nearly a decade in the United States Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he oversaw investigations into white collar crime and political corruption.”

Rendell continued, “This is what we need, and Joe has what it takes – commitment, toughness, compassion, experience and smarts – to be great for our city. It is for all of these reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Kahn to be Philadelphia’s next District Attorney.”

Current Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams has pleaded not guilty to charges of taking more than $100,000 in cash and gifts.

Williams has not resigned despite calls from Mayor Jim Kenney, former DA Lynne Abraham, and the Bar Association.