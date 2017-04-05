Eagles, Axalta Honor ‘All-Pro Teacher’ For His Work In Classroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta Coating Systems invited this year’s All-Pro Teacher of the Year and some of his students to show off their engineering prowess Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field.

An air cannon crafted from spare bicycle parts launched a tennis ball on the field. It was made by students in Brooks Twilley’s class.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to do all the fun stuff with them,” Twilley said. “Breaking stuff, blowing stuff up.”

Mr. Twilley teaches engineering at Mt. Pleasant High School in Wilmington, and he’s honored to be selected the 2016 All-Pro Teacher of the Year.

READ: Sixers Making Memories for Those With Special Needs

“My job is to give them experiences that are going to prepare them for what’s next, whether that’s college, then career or career,” he said.

The award from Axalta and the Eagles focuses on STEM educators. Eagles president Don Smolenski says they are not given enough credit for their efforts.

“And here’s an opportunity to recognize teachers in their environments for doing the great work that they do,” he said.

If you know an All-Pro teacher, nominations are being accepted at PhiladelphiaEagles.com