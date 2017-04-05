Online Dating Site Matches Users By Their Credit Score

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –There is now an online dating site that matches you with a partner based on your credit score.

CreditScoreDating.com has users enter their credit score in their profile.

Experts say dating sites like this could be a result of millennials having a tough time finding jobs out of college.

Some people thought the idea was smart, while others felt it was unnecessary.

“Those aren’t the building blocks of a relationship,” one woman said. “You should have love, faith, honesty, those things.”

But another was a fan of the site saying, “You can’t build a future with somebody if they’re not financially responsible.”

One relationship expert questioned if the score is reliable considering it runs on the honor system. While the site hopes its members are truthful, it says based on its matches the credit score is 92 percent accurate.