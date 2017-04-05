Tied-Up Cat, Doused With Gasoline Nearly Crushed In Garbage Truck

READING, Pa. (CBS) — A tied-up cat was found in a trash bag and doused with gasoline after being nearly crushed inside a garbage truck in Reading.
The Humane Society of Berks County says the workers heard “Miracle Maisy” crying from the trash bag inside the garbage truck on Tuesday.
The cat is currently being treated at Humane Veterinary Hospitals Reading.
A police report was filed with the Reading Police Department.
The Humane Society of Berks County is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to a criminal conviction.
People are asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 if they have information to share about what happened to the cat.