Camden County High School Students Honored For Their Community Work

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — High school students in Camden County are being recognized for the work they’re doing to improve themselves while helping better their neighborhoods.

More than 200 seniors from schools all over the county were honored Wednesday night at the 19th annual Best of the Class Awards.

“I’m always volunteering and doing different things to help my community as best as I can,” said Carolina Reyes, who was honored for her volunteer work.

High schoolers in Camden county are honored for work they're doing to improve themselves and their communities @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/iJMmwMF2wP — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) April 6, 2017

Reyes says she stays busy by helping out at the Ronald McDonald House, and preparing meals for the homeless. She even went on a mission trip with her church to Cuba.

“I’m excited that I’m here and I’m being honored,” she said, “but the biggest reward I think is just being there and helping people and that feeling you get when someone smiles and says thank you and you know you brightened their day.

During the award ceremony, the Camden County Freeholders recognized students in categories like leadership, most courageous, and community service.