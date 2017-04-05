FLOOD WATCH: THREAT OF HEAVY RAIN, STRONG WINDS | LATEST FORECAST | RADAR | TRAFFIC

AC Woman Pleads Guilty To Illegally Collecting Over $18,000 In Welfare Benefits

April 5, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, fraud

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS)—An Atlantic City woman pleaded guilty on Monday after authorities say she illegally collected over $18,000 in welfare benefits, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced.

The State alleges, between 2009 and 2012, Evonda Valentine, 50, collected over $18,000 in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and Food Stamp benefits from the Atlantic County Department of Family & Community Development  by claiming as dependents children who did not reside with her.

On Monday, Valentine pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to the negotiated plea agreement, Valentine will pay restitution to the State, and be subject to a period of probation.

She is scheduled to be sentenced for May 19, 2017.

