NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Weather Blog: Threat Continues For Heavy Rain, Gusty Thunderstorms

April 4, 2017 11:42 PM By Kate Bilo
Filed Under: Weather Blog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve been stuck in a stormy pattern to finish out March and start April – persistent rainstorms with only a brief break in between. And this week is no different!

We’ve finally bid farewell to the storm that brought heavy rainfall to the area Monday night, but now only a one day break before our next strong storm arrives on Thursday, again with the threat for heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms.

Skies will be clearing overnight, leading to a sunny, mild Wednesday with a high around 70 degrees. Get outside and enjoy it if you can, because our next system will arrive as early as the pre-dawn hours on Thursday. This one will move in from the south and west, bringing abundant moisture and also the threat for thunderstorms. We’ll deal with rounds of rain and thunder all day Thursday, possibly with a few lulls in the action, but you can expect unsettled and stormy conditions at any time from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, impacting both commutes.

Any of the thunderstorms could be locally strong, with the biggest threats being intense downpours and gusty winds.

The worst of this system will clear out Thursday night, but we’ll still have low pressure lurking over the northeast on Friday, leading to a cloudy, cool and potentially damp day for the Phillies’ home opener. It doesn’t look like a washout and the game likely will be played, but prepare for cool weather with first pitch temperatures in the mid-50’s and the chance for a shower.

The good news? We’ll clear it out and welcome the sun back just in time for the weekend, and temperatures will be on the way up – back to the 70’s by early next week!

More from Kate Bilo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Right Around The Corner
Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia