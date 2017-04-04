Tourists Sacked From Running Famous ‘Rocky’ Steps Due To NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the first pick of the buildup to the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia, it’s Philly’s tourists who are a bit bummed.

“It’s the only thing we came here for,” Lisa Desrosiers, of Boston, said.

Those famous “Rocky” steps she’s referencing are knocked out for the next few weeks. Ronald Stoof, fresh in from Holland on holiday, also shared the disappointment.

“I can’t climb the steps,” Stoof said, “because of the American tradition of the draft.”

The NFL draft will be big. A star-studded event to be held outside that’s predicted to draw hundreds of thousands of people and tens of millions in revenue.

On the second pick leading up to the celebrations slated for the last week in April, well, it’s traffic.

“I think it’s going to take over the whole parkway, that’s what it looks like,” Blayney Stukes, of West Philadelphia, said.

He’s largely right.

Starting April 19, the inner lanes of the parkway will close. By April 25, all lanes of the parkway will be restricted. Add to that, 21st to 24th Streets in this area will shut down with limited access.

Philadelphia Announces Road Closures Ahead Of NFL Draft

Eakins Oval will be off limits, as well as Martin Luther King Drive.

Third pick at this point: pedestrians.

“It just makes things a lot harder to move around,” John Politis said.

He and his wife, Rebecca Politis, along with their newborn baby Jeannette, expect to dodge the crowds.

“They’re always blocking off the roads, setting up bleachers,” John Politis said.

Sure there will be those inconveniences, but the silver lining will be the city again on the national stage and millions funneled into the local economy. Plus, it’ll be a pretty cool show

“Hey, it’s progress, right?” Elton Ogden, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, said. “It’s a big event that I’m sure is going to draw a nice crowd and plenty of publicity for the city.”

The draft runs from April 27-29.