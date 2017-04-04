Temple Coach Geoff Collins ‘Impressed’ With His Players

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls are continuing with spring football workouts.

Of course these practices are the first chance for new head coach Geoff Collins to get his team on the field, install his system and get a look at his squad in action.

“Every day that I’m around these kids I’m more and more impressed with them,” Collins tells KYW Newsradio. “How they handle their business on the practice field, in the community, in the classroom. It’s a special group of guys. Every single day we get closer with the players, our coaching staff does. They come to work with the right attitude. They’re physical, they’re tough, just like a kid from North Philadelphia should be. So I’m having a great time coaching these guys.”

Listen to the entire interview with Temple’s Geoff Collins:

One of the big decisions Collins will have to make is at quarterback. The Owls have said goodbye to one of the best in program history in Phillip Walker, but there are several players looking to take over the position.

“I don’t think this decision is going to be made for a while,” Collins says. “They’re competing hard every day, the players around them are really supporting them because everybody knows what a big decision it is.”

Collins talks about an important goal he wants accomplished by the conclusion of spring workouts.

“Trying to find at least 24-25 guys on either side of the ball that are above the line,” he says. “We don’t really talk about two-deep depth charts around here, what we talk about is you have to earn your right every day in practice to be above the line. If you are above the line, you’re going to play a significant amount. If you’re below the line, you’ve still got some work to do before you’re able to play on a Top 25 championship football program. So we’re trying to find those guys, develop those guys.”

Temple spring workouts will conclude with the spring game which is set for April 22nd.