Police: Teen Behind Several Gunpoint Robberies In Southwest Philly

April 4, 2017 2:51 PM
Filed Under: Ma-king Stewart, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager is in custody following a string of gunpoint robberies in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to police, 17-year-old Ma-king Stewart committed eight gunpoint robberies between March 17 to March 31 in the Market Street corridor between 60th and 62nd Streets.

Ma-King has been booked on robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault and several other charges.

Police say in an incident that happened on March 30, the suspect shot a 25-year-old victim in the arm during a robbery. The victim is in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate Ma-king’s involvement in several other incidents in the area.

He has been charged as an adult.

