Rick Santorum: Gorsuch ‘About As Mainstream A Republican Nominee As You’re Going To See’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum defended Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the current vacancy on the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, in an interview with Dom Giordano on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, saying Gorsuch is more than up to the task.

“This nominee, a man of his qualifications and his intellect and his ability, this is about as mainstream a Republican nominee as you’re going to see and yet you’ve only found two Democrats that are willing to step up and do what, in the past…would be a 90-some to maybe a handful or maybe 100 to nothing vote because he’s clearly qualified.”

Santorum stated the president has the right to put whoever he wants on the court, regardless of the complaints of the opposing party.

“The president has the prerogative to appoint people that agree with him. That’s why Elena Kagan was overwhelmingly confirmed, as was Sotomayor. Why? Because they were qualified. We didn’t agree with them. We knew they were going to be bad votes on the court for the things we wanted, but elections have consequences. That has changed in the Democratic party. Now the hard left is demanding resistance.”

He thinks Democrats continuing to protest the nomination or threatening to filibuster are out of line.

“Bob Casey, as well as a whole bunch of other Democrats are just following in line and really ignoring the Constitutional tradition of advise and consent, which is you give the president the ability to appoint people that fit in with his philosophy.”