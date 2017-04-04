Safety Officials Honor Philly Police Officer For His Work Beyond The Force

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city is saying “Thanks” to a Philadelphia police sergeant, for his volunteer work beyond the force.

The gathering at the Fireman’s Hall Museum in Old City laughed when Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel honored Greg Masi.

“Chief Masi is on the verge of his ‘retirement.’ And I should put that in air quotes,” said Thiel.

Because not only has Sergeant Masi served for 40 years in the police department, but for 20 years he’s also run the Second Alarmers, a volunteer group that serves firefighters and first responders at extended emergencies.

Masi works 40 hours a week with the Philadelphia police, another 20 with the Second Alarmers. Although, the 61-year-old Masi is retiring from his full-time police job he expects to continue with the Second Alarmers.

“When you leave your employment after 40 in the service, there’s going to be a void in your time. So what better way to fill it than to volunteer more time? And I always kid around – I say now I’ll give the Second Alarmers more time,” said Masi. “Now I’m really going to screw things up, I said. It runs better if I’m not there!”

The city honored Masi at an event for National Volunteer Month.