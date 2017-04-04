Report: Tony Romo Leaving Football For Broadcasting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tony Romo is leaving football for broadcasting, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cowboys are expected to release the 36-year-old quarterback on Tuesday.
Romo has reportedly received interest from multiple networks and can reportedly chose to be a color commentator for whichever network he likes.
Romo, who turns 37 in April, has played in just five games over the past two seasons due to back and collarbone injuries. According to ESPN.com, “Romo’s decision came down to his health.”
In 127 regular season career starts, Romo is 78-49 with 34,183 yards, 248 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions. He has a career completion percentage of 65.3.