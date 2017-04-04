Rare ‘Pink Star’ Diamond Sold For $71.2M

HONG KONG, Japan (CBS) –– A massive diamond known as the ‘Pink Star’ diamond has sold at auction in Hong Kong for $71.2 million.
According to the Sotheby’s auction house, the diamond, nearly 60 carats, was sold to a client who phoned in a bid.
Forbes magazine reports that the buyer was a Hong Kong-based jewelry retailer who was bidding against two other phone bidders.
This isn’t the first time Sotheby’s has tried to sell the “Pink Star.”
Back in 2013, it sold for $83 million, but the buyer defaulted on the deal.