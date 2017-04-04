Philly’s Official ‘Ben Franklin’ Ralph Archbold Dies At 75

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ralph Archbold, who portrayed Benjamin Franklin since the early 1970s, has died.
Archbold was born in Dearborn, Michigan, and began impersonating Franklin in 1973.
Through the years he performed around the world, entertaining schoolchildren, to dignitaries — bringing the Founding Father to life.
Archbold recently celebrated his 75th birthday, on the same day as Franklin, Jan. 17.
According to Archbold’s family, he passed away last week from complications of his congestive heart failure.
He his survived by his wife Linda, daughters Elizabeth Nelson and Claire Archbold, sons Kenneth and Michael Archbold, stepdaughter Lauren Scudieri and one grandson, Caleb Nelson.
His funeral and internment were private, and memorial contributions may be made to The Benjamin Franklin Museum, care of the Independence National Historic Park, 143 South 3rd St. Philadelphia, PA 19106.
“May we always remember him, in colonial costume, doing what he loved best,” said Archbold’s family.