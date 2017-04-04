Researchers Develop Pill That Could Replace Vaccination Injections

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vaccinating children can be a tough experience for kids who are afraid of needles, but soon, they may be able to get their vaccinations by taking a pill instead.

The pill is called MucoJet.

It is placed in a person’s mouth against the cheek.

The pill then releases a jet stream of drugs, thanks to the same chemistry used in volcano science projects.

Researchers said it could increase vaccination rates.

“It would be great to be able to have better distribution of vaccines, so you don’t need nurses, especially in rural areas,” said Dorian Liepmann, a professor at University Of California, Berkeley. “Also, for parents who are worried about getting too many vaccines at one time, this will allow you to actually space out vaccines because you can do it at home, you don’t have to do it at the doctor.”

Developers are working on another version that can be swallowed.

It would release the drugs in the intestine.

That could allow drugs, like insulin, to be given without an injection, too.