NJ Teen Gets Accepted By All 8 Ivy League Schools

April 4, 2017 11:27 PM

ROCKAWAY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey high school senior is in the news for her stellar achievement — she has the pick of any Ivy League university she wants.

Ifeoma White-Thorpe was accepted into all eight Ivies.

The 17-year-old, who attends Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey, heads the student government.

She says she wants to go into global healthy policy but hasn’t decided which school yet to attend.

“I got into Harvard Early Action, so I was like I’ll just go there and then I got into all the others and now I don’t know where I want to go,” said White-Thorpe.

Just in case White-Thorpe isn’t feeling an Ivy League school, she also got into Stanford, so that option is there too.

She says it will likely come down to whichever school provides the best financial aid package.

