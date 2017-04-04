National Effort Focuses On Giving Free Screenings To Working Dogs

April 4, 2017 3:28 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio 1060, Service Animals

(BUCKS COUNTY, PA) — A Bucks county veterinary facility in Langhorne will be providing free eye examinations next month to Police K-9’s and other service animals in the tri-state area, and registration is now underway.

Center for Animal Referral and Emergency Services or (CARES) in Langhorne is offering eye exams for the service working animals, and therapy dogs in the month of May.

ALSO READ: Biden Keynote Speaker At Dem Fundraiser Which Has Served As Starting Block For Previous Presidential Runs

Dr. Martha Low board certified ophthalmologist for CARES says early detection of potential eye diseases is important.

“If we catch it at that very very early stages where we are not seeing too much of an issue and the people don’t even know anything is an issue, we can slow it down,” says Low. “So we can keep those dogs visual for a lot longer just by catching it earlier.”

Police Offering $60K Reward For Info In North Philly Shooting That Left 3 Dead

The free Service Animal Eye Exam is a philanthropic event provided by those members of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists throughout country.

More information on registration visit www.ACVOeyeexam.org .

 

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Breathe Your Stress Away
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia