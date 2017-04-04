National Effort Focuses On Giving Free Screenings To Working Dogs

(BUCKS COUNTY, PA) — A Bucks county veterinary facility in Langhorne will be providing free eye examinations next month to Police K-9’s and other service animals in the tri-state area, and registration is now underway.
Center for Animal Referral and Emergency Services or (CARES) in Langhorne is offering eye exams for the service working animals, and therapy dogs in the month of May.
Dr. Martha Low board certified ophthalmologist for CARES says early detection of potential eye diseases is important.
“If we catch it at that very very early stages where we are not seeing too much of an issue and the people don’t even know anything is an issue, we can slow it down,” says Low. “So we can keep those dogs visual for a lot longer just by catching it earlier.”
The free Service Animal Eye Exam is a philanthropic event provided by those members of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists throughout country.
More information on registration visit www.ACVOeyeexam.org .