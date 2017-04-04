Montco Boy Heads To World Championships For Cup Stacking In Taiwan

MONTGOMERY Co. (CBS) — He’s young, he’s fast and he’s going from Montgomery county to the 2017 World Sport Stacking Championship in Taiwan next week.

9-year old Vincent Zhou is a third grader at Fort Washington Elementary School and has been stacking cups, winning trophies and medals since he was in kindergarten. His hands fly over the cups so quickly, if you blink, you’ve missed the magic

“There are certain patterns, there are 3-main things, the 3-3-3, the 3-6-3 and the cycle,” said Vincent.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Court To Hear Arguments Seeking To Make Philly Drink Tax Illegal

Vincent says he practices an hour every day, but still finds time for other activities.

“I play chess, and tennis, and I play the viola,” said Vincent.

Cup stacking started in California in the early 80’s, it’s taught in gym class to improve eye-hand coordination, fine motor skills, focus and ambidexterity.