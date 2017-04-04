‘Mike Trout: Millville to MVP’ Documentary Highlights Hometown In South Jersey

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP)—Millville’s own Mike Trout will appear on the big screen this week in a documentary that will highlight his hometown.

The documentary, “Mike Trout: Millville to MVP”, will air this Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

The hour-long film will feature Trout’s rise from the small town of Millville to the star center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels.

According to MLB.com, the film will also offers insight into the center fielder’s upbringing and presents different perspectives from the 28,711-population town that has watched Trout grow into one of baseball’s brightest stars.

“We have the same types of problems that any other city that has 28,000 people, but at the same time we have that little piece of sunlight that’s always looming above us, telling us ‘hey look ya know what, there’s room for us to continue to rise. Mike Trout did it and everybody else can do it,” said Millville Mayor Michael Santiago, in a preview video posted by MLB on Facebook.

But you won’t have to wait until Sunday to watch the documentary.

The Levoy Theatre is hosting a two prescreenings of the film on Thursday, April 6th at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tickets to this free event can be reserved at levoy.net, or at 327-6400, or at the box office

“I know everybody in this town,” said Trout, in the video. “Some of my friends I don’t see for the whole year. When I first started getting drafted it was tough. [Millville] was me, I needed to be here. Moving away from my parents I got brought into that world quick.”

Trout is a two-time American League MVP.

Last season he batted .315 with 29 homers, 100 RBIs and 30 steals. He scored 17 percent of Los Angeles’ runs, the highest percentage for an AL player since Rickey Henderson with the 1985 New York Yankees.