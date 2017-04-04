Mayor Kenney Makes Special Visit To Philadelphia Police Recruits

April 4, 2017 8:30 PM By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In front of a few dozen soon-to-be police officers, Mayor Jim Kenney spoke to Philadelphia police recruits as part of a collective program to keep prospective officers on the right path as they move along in their careers.

“You have to be direct with people, fair with people, kind to people, hard sometimes,” Kenney said. “I mean it’s just a mirade of emotions and responsibilities.”

Kenney focused on the importance of respect and leadership, honing in on the responsibility that goes along with being a police officer. He was invited as part of the Steered Straight program, run by the Guardian Civic League, a group focused on bettering relationships between police and the community.

“We want to steer them to not fall in pitfalls that would cost them their career,” said Rochelle Bilal, President of the organization.

Founded in 1956, The Guardian Civic League was set up as a chapter of the National Black Police Association, but has since evolved into a cooperative group.

She says they bring in civic leaders to talk about avoiding situations that could get them into trouble, like, “verbal abuse, being swayed (and) taking money.”

The group has worked with the Fraternal Order of Police on the program, for the past 10 years.

