Lopez, Lin Lead Brooklyn To Rare Rout, 141-118 Over Sixers

April 4, 2017 9:44 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin each scored 16 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a rare rout, 141-118 over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

The 19-win Nets have been buried in last place in the NBA standings for most of the season and not even a recent surge could budge them out of the cellar.

Against the Sixers, Brooklyn scored buckets in the first half at the rapid rate of an All-Star Game. The Nets matched a franchise record for points in a first half with 81.

And yes, even the lowly Nets led at the break with that whopping total. The first-half totals: Brooklyn shot 70 percent (28 of 40), made 12 of 17 3-pointers and had 23 assists on 28 bucks. Lopez had 12 points, Sean Kilpatrick scored 13 and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 11 — with the latter two matching or topping their season scoring average.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

