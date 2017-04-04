NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

‘Hate Has No Home Here’ Yard Sign Causing Problems In Haddon Heights

April 4, 2017 11:14 PM By David Spunt
HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — A sign in Haddon Heights, New Jersey is causing quite a stir after the owner received a letter demanding she take it down.

Danielle Linaris told Eyewitness News she’s proud to display her “Hate Has No Home Here” sign in her front yard. She received a letter last week from a Haddon Heights official, telling her to remove the sign.

Haddon Heights has a strict policy when it comes to signs in residential yards. Residents are not allowed to display signs with any type of advertisement for a prolonged period.

“This is a decorative sign. I don’t have anyone’s phone number there or have anyone’s website,” Linaris told Eyewitness News.

Linaris says several other residents have the same sign. Just this week, she was told she could keep the sign while Haddon Heights council members review the ordinance.

Tuesday night, Mayor Jack Merryfield Jr. defended the employee who sent the letter but admitted the ordinance needs a fresh set of eyes.

“The only thing he was trying to do was just to follow the ordinance. There was no political intent at all,” the mayor said.

Merryfield said the zoning board will look at the matter and eventually hold a public hearing before any final decisions are made. Linaris says she is pleased with that news and plans to keep her sign on display.

“It’s going to stay,” Linaris said.

