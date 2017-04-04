Police Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Incidents In Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER Twp., NJ (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township are investigating incidents of suspicious activity over two days.

Police say just before 10:30 p.m. on April 2, they responded to the area of Black Horse Pike near Prospect Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities say an older white male in the vehicle asked a 17-year-old girl if she needed a ride home.

The teen told police the vehicle at first pulled over and honked the horn. She said she then fled on foot and went home.

Police describe the vehicle as an older model white van (construction style) with front tinted windows. It had no windows along the side, and a black or dark-colored air freshener was hanging from the rearview mirror.

The male is described as a white male in his mid-30s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had no facial hair and his front left tooth appeared crooked. He also had a blemish or mole on the right side of his chin and spoke in a deep voice.

On April 3, Gloucester Township Police responded to the area of Fairmount and Estelle Avenues in reference to another suspicious vehicle.

Authorities say this vehicle was occupied by a white male who attempted to make contact with a juvenile male.

A 12-year-old boy told police he was walking when the vehicle stopped and rolled down the window.

The boy then attempted to leave the area, at which time police say, the van reversed in the his direction.

The vehicle then abruptly left.

Police say no contact was made between the man in the van and the juvenile.

The vehicle is described as a newer model white van, possibly an Econoline, and is dented and scratched on the rear bumper. It has a roof rack, no ladders and possibly a New Jersey registration.

The male is described as a white male, in his early 30s, with dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing a white shirt.

At this time, police say the two incidents are not related.