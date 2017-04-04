From Roommates To The Pros, Two Local Athletes Have More In Common Then You Knew

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s one of the most interesting sports stories in Philadelphia that you probably haven’t heard of — Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Shane Gostisbehere, and Sixers Guard Nik Stauskas were high school roommates.

Nik Stauskas discussed how he and Gostisbehere ended up both professional athletes in Philadelphia.

“It’s so crazy especially considering the school we went to is like 150 kids, all boys in the middle of nowhere in Connecticut, and now he’s playing hockey and I’m playing basketball in the same city,” he said. “The chances are I feel like astronomical.”

Gostisbehere talked about meeting Stauskas in high school, and then both of them playing here saying, “I heard he was going to be a basketball player, and then I heard he was from Misasaguwa,” he said. “Then he showed up and was like I don’t even like hockey and I was like man what’s going on? I’m from Florida and like hockey your from Canada and you don’t like hockey.”

Stauskas talks about his relationship with hockey saying, “All the Hockey players look at me like, wow you’re Canadian, and you just play basketball? And I’m like yeah, I’ve never played hockey in my life, I’ve never been on an ice rink. Never even tried it.”

When asked if Gostisbehere had any stories about Stauskas, and their time spent together in high school he replied, “I know he liked to sleep a lot, and one time we hit him pretty hard with shaving cream. He was not happy about it, I mean it was pitch black and he was just covered.”

Stauskas recalled the prank saying, “I just remember having shaving cream all over my hands, I had it all over my face, it was in my hair and as soon as i wake up I just hear laughing, and I knew just right away they got me.”

From roommate pranks to the pro’s, these two have certainly come a long way since their high school days.