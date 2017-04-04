Divorced Parents Committed to Annual Family Portrait For Son’s Sake

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–When Victoria Baldwin and her husband Adam Dyson got divorced, they didn’t stop documenting their familial bond. For their son’s sake, they committed to an annual family portrait.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Philadelphia resident Deedee Bennett.

“It’s important to have some stability for your child,” added Sean McCloud.

“Maybe he’ll have really progressive views of relationships,” suggested Rachel Smith of Villanova.

“Would you ever do it?” asks CBS3’s Nicole Brewer.

“Probably not,” admitted Kalen, a Charlotte, North Carolina resident, in town for a visit.

In a now viral post on the ‘Love What Matters’ Facebook page, Baldwin wrote “We’re not best friends, sometimes we don’t even like one another, but you know what we are? We are forever connected because of our beautiful, smart, kind, compassionate, funny son.”

“My thought is they’re doing a lot of things right,” said Dr. Sara Corse, a staff therapist at Council for Relationships. She believes it will benefit their child, so long as the message is clear and consistent.

“They are trying to continue to communicate to their child that he does have two parents and that those two parents work well together in raising him.”

While many have voiced support, some worry it sends a mixed message.

“I’m amazed they can do it and I just hope the kid isn’t confused,” said Valerie Smith of Princeton.

Others question whether it will continue, once new partners are in the picture.

Dr. Corse says it could go either way and admits it’s not for everyone. Instead, she encourages folks to forge their own traditions.

“Let something emerge that’s really appropriate for you, that’s expressive of your intention, your love for your child.”