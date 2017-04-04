Dario Saric’s Name Revealed Among Orlando Magic Trade Targets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 2017, when nothing is a secret.
Orlando Magic new Argentinian signee Patricio Garino published a simple photo of him signing his new NBA contract, a common practice by pro athletes in all sports.
However, this photo via Uproxx.com — which has since been deleted — revealed the Magic’s whiteboard in the background continuing valuable offseason information like potential trade targets.
Specifically, one trade target of note is Sixers rookie Dario Saric and next to Saric’s name it says “(For AG?)”, which likely represents the 2014 fourth-overall pick Aaron Gordon.
Ironically, during the 2014 draft former Sixers general manager Sam Hinkie traded the rights to the 10th overall pick Elfrid Payton to the Magic for Saric, the 12th overall pick.
Saric, who turns 23 on April 8th, is coming off his second straight rookie of the month award where he averaged 18.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
Gordon, 21, is averaging 12.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in his third NBA season.