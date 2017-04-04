Biden Keynote Speaker At Dem Fundraiser Which Has Served As Starting Block For Previous Presidential Runs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dinner entertainment later this month at an event in New Hampshire hails from Delaware — and it could be a clue to the 2020 presidential race.

Joe Biden is the keynote speaker at the Granite State Democratic Party’s fundraiser at the end of the month.

Just last week, the former vice president said he could have beaten President Donald Trump had he been a candidate.

Biden Says Clinton Campaign Didn’t Appeal To Middle Class

And speaking to an audience at the University of Pennsylvania, Biden criticized the failed Hillary Clinton run.

“This is the first campaign that I can recall where my party did not talk about what it always stood for, and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,” Biden said.

The dinner has served as a starting block for presidential runs in the past, from John Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson to Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Biden would be 77 on the next presidential Election Day.

Republican John Kasich is also making a stop in the early-voting state of New Hampshire this month, promoting his new book.