Police Seeking To Identify Parents In Child’s Attempted Abduction From Dunkin’ Donuts

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction in a Center City Dunkin’ Donuts on Sunday morning.
Video of the incident shows the suspect reaching into the child’s stroller while inside of the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1425 Locust Street.
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the parents of the child depicted in the video.
The parents and child left the scene before police had arrived, but investigators say they have the identity of the attempted abductor.
Although their faces are blurred, the police department is hoping to hear from them or someone with knowledge of this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 215-685-3253/54/63.