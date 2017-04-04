Daytime Shooting In North Philadelphia Leaves 3 Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police continue to investigate a shooting in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon that left three people dead.

Police were called to the area of 11th and Stiles Streets around 3:30 p.m., where they found four men shot, some multiple times.

Three of those victims died from their injuries, while the fourth was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police: 3 Dead Following North Philadelphia Shooting

Commissioner Richard Ross says around 20 shots were fired by the suspects that came to the area in a grey minivan.

Ross wants them caught quickly.

“You cannot have a society where people who mow down four people can continue to walk the streets. And so that’s a message that has to get out very clear.”

Ross is hoping someone with information about the shooting will speak up, and says investigators will be back at the scene looking for evidence, and any available surveillance video.