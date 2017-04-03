Historic Promotion: 2 Women Making Their Mark Within The Philadelphia Fire Department

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 3, 2017 11:50 PM By Cherri Gregg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Two women in the Philadelphia Fire Department shattered another glass ceiling today.

They became the “firsts” to fill their high ranking positions.

Linda Long is the first woman to become fire battalion chief.

She began her career as a paramedic rising to captain then quit and started over in the Philadelphia Firefighter Academy. She is the first ever to be both a paramedic and firefighter.

Crystal Yates is the city’s first African American paramedics services chief.

Today’s swearing in was an informal ceremony– so these trail blazing women can get to work.

The formal celebration is set for June.

 

 

