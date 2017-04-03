Weekend Box Office Report: Meet The New Boss Baby

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

April 3, 2017 4:00 AM By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was The Boss Baby besting Beauty and the Beast at the box office over the weekend.

But not by much.

The animated comedy, The Boss Baby, featuring the voice of Alec Baldwin, debuted with an estimated take of $49 million.

As for the live-action remake of the classic animated tale, Beauty and the Beast, the ticket-selling leader of the last two weekends, it was the runner-up with just under $48 million.

Ghost in the Shell, the new action thriller starring Scarlett Johansson, placed third with $19 million, while the period drama, The Zookeeper’s Wife, starring Jessica Chastain, took in $4 million, good for tenth place.

Overall, industry-wide totals were well below those of last weekend, and even further behind those of a year ago.

