Plumber Finds Wedding Ring Lost 8 Years Ago In Pipes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A routine plumbing visit in Ohio reunited a woman with her long-lost wedding ring.
When Gary Beachamp called a plumber to fix his sewer, he didn’t expect anything unusual.
But as the plumber got to work, he dug up something extremely special, Beachamp’s daughter’s wedding ring.
She had lost it more than eight years ago while getting ready for a friend’s wedding.
“She was getting ready to go and had put her engagement and wedding rings on the side of the sink… not a good idea.”
The plumber said, “He was pretty happy. He actually got his daughter on the phone to FaceTime her and show her the rings.”
The diamond ring was a custom-made wedding band given to Beachamp’s daughter by her uncle, who is a jeweler.